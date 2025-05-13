Animal Shelter Report: Meet Licorice, the ultimate sidekick for snuggles and exploring! Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Are you looking for a pup who’s equal parts curious explorer and world-class snuggler? Look no further than Licorice, a five and half-month-old pup with a heart full of love and a tail that never stops wagging.

Licorice is a well-mannered, intelligent boy who is already learning commands like “sit” and “down.” He walks well on a leash, though his enthusiasm for sniffing every blade of grass sometimes gets the better of him. What can we say, the world is just too exciting! He loves going for car rides and will happily curl up next to you, making him the perfect road trip companion.

When full-grown, Licorice will weigh around 45 pounds, a great medium size for both cuddles on the couch and outdoor fun. He enjoys the company of other dogs and would thrive in a home where playtime and socializing are part of daily life. He hasn’t met any cats yet, so we’re not sure what he thinks about feline friends.

Licorice is a great fit for an active family or person who wants a pup to join in on all of life’s adventures, whether that’s hiking on trails, exploring new parks, or cozying up for movie night. His gentle demeanor, eagerness to learn, and love of companionship make him an all-around amazing pup.

Ready to meet Licorice? Submit your adoption application today, he can’t wait to find his forever family!

Giant Garage Sale

We need your help to make our Memorial Day Giant Garage Sale a success!

We’re currently accepting donations in good working order and condition, including tools, sporting equipment, arts and crafts supplies, bakeware, pet supplies, toys and games, hobby materials, office supplies, storage containers, rolling carts, art and collectibles, bookshelves, clocks, and watches. Your generous donations will help us raise much needed funds for the shelter.

Drop-offs are welcome on Fridays and Saturdays from April 25 to May 17 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thank you for supporting our mission. The Giant Garage Sale will run Friday, May 23, to Sunday, May 25!

We are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday by appointment only for adoptions and surrenders. Stray drop-off, spay/neuter vouchers and pet food program are available during open hours.

View our available cats and dogs and submit an online application at our website beachpets.com. An approved adoption application is required before scheduling a meet and greet with your selected animal.