American Legion Pancake and Egg Breakfast on May 17

By NICK NIKKILA — Guest columnist

ROSBURG — Deep River American Legion Post 0111 will be serving their pancake and egg breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 17. The breakfast will be held in the Rosburg Hall and features all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs to order, Polish sausage and ham along with coffee, orange juice and milk.

The cost is $4 for children 3 to 12 and $8 for teens and adults. Veterans eat for free. The proceeds from the event go to support the Naselle-Grays River community, veterans and area students.

This is always a well-attended event and a time for enjoying the company of old and new friends while Legionnaires cook and volunteer students from Naselle-Grays River Valley School serve the food.

The Rosburg Hall is located approximately 8 miles east of Naselle. Turn south on Altoona-Pillar Rock Road at the Rosburg Store and take the first road to the right just before the bridge.

 

