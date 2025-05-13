Alleged scrap metal thief busted Published 1:26 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Matthew B. Danner, 38, was arrested following an investigation into a reported burglary at Peninsula Sanitation on May 2. He was reported on the property looking for scrap metal to build a trailer for a bicycle.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and Long Beach Police Department responded to the scene after an employee called 911 and reported that the facility owner had observed an unknown male on the property.

“Officer [Casey] Meling found the man, later identified as [Danner], with his feet spread. Looking at the ground, and hands placed up against an object,” PCSO Deputy Piper Rutzer stated in court documents. “Officer Meling gave the man orders to get down, and he was arrested without incident.”

According to court documents, this was Danner’s second time trespassing onto the property. He gained entry through a hole in a fence. He was the only suspect, and no other individual was located.

“According to [the company manager], Matthew is on camera going into the building on the property that is not a dwelling or a vehicle,” Rutzer stated in court documents.

“Matthew, unprompted, asked me if his charge was burglary because he had entered the building on the property. Then Matthew admitted again he had entered the building with the intent to look for scrap parts to steal to make a trailer,” Rutzer added.

At the time of the incident, Danner was reportedly wearing a hood and backpack, had a flashlight, and had a mask over his face. A bike was also found in the area, which Danner admitted belonged to him.

Danner was arrested for second-degree burglary and subsequently booked into the Pacific County Jail Services. He appeared for a preliminary hearing in the Pacific County Superior Court on May 5, and Judge Donald J. Richter set his bail at $15,000.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 9.