4-H Great White Tail Run gets going Saturday Published 12:22 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The 41st Annual Wahkiakum 4-H Great White Tail Run starts at 10 a.m. on May 17. In person registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Skamokawa Vista Park Office. To register online, go to runsignup.com/Race/WA/Skamokawa/GreatWhiteTailRun.

Walk/runs of 10K, 5K or 2 miles through the Julia Butler Hansen National Refuge in Skamokawa are available. Recognition will be given for overall male and female winners in each event, with ribbons for the top three finishers in each age division.

Only socialized dogs are allowed. Dogs should be at least 6-months old. with current vaccinations. Dogs must be on leash at all times, and stay on the designated course. Female dogs in season are not permitted.

This race is sponsored by Wahkiakum 4-H Leaders Council, and is a fundraiser for the Wahkiakum County based 4-H program. All proceeds from the race will be used to benefit the county program.

The run coordinator is Lisa Frink, the Wahkiakum 4-H Program Coordinator, who can be contacted at lfrink@wsu.edu or 360-795-3278.