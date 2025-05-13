2025 Home and Garden Show coming up Published 12:21 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

ELMA — The WSU Master Gardeners of Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties host the 23rd Annual Home and Garden Show at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Elma on May 17-18. Local and regional vendors will showcase gardening, landscaping, decor and home remodeling exhibits at this one stop shopping and educational event.

Featuring speakers, educational workshops, and a plant clinic to answer questions, the show also offers children’s activities and an assortment of gardening-focused raffle items. Parking and admission are free. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Sunday runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s show continues a tradition of educational, entertaining, and inspiring speakers who share their knowledge and enthusiasm:

Saturday, May 17:

10:30 a.m.: World of Succulents with Laurie Williams (WSU Master Gardener, Mason County) will share how to add beauty to a garden with easy-care plants.

12:30 p.m.: Flower Arranging with Nancy Nisbet of Rhodesia Flower Farm offers tips for creating beautiful flower designs through hands-on demonstrations, with audience member participation. Rhodesia Flower Farm has been growing cut flowers on a small CSA farm in Bay Center in Pacific County for five years and was featured on last year’s Master Gardener Garden Tour.

2:30 p.m.: Hardy Roses with Kim Erion. Erion is a resilient horticulturist who has decades of experience growing roses and other flowers in the harsh environment of her rocky ridge garden overlooking the Columbia Gorge featuring over 600 rose bushes.

Sunday, May 18:

11 a.m.: Garden Design with Sue Goetz, an award winning garden designer, author, speaker, professional horticulturalist and owner of Creative Gardener, where she works with clients to personalize garden spaces from seasonal tasks to the design of large projects. A frequent presenter at the PNW Flower and Garden Show in Seattle, writing and speaking are Goetz’ favorite ways to share her love of gardening and she is sure to provide inspiration and creativity to help you realize your gardening goals.

1 p.m.: Oo La La! Spring Gardening with Ciscoe Morris. The always ebullient Morris provides tips and highlights plants to make your garden sparkle. Prizes and time for Q&A will be provided. Morris is a renowned NW gardening expert, author and TV and radio personality best known for his “Gardening with Ciscoe” programs.