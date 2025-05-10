Coast Guard suspends search for man near Westport Published 4:44 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

1 of 1

SEATTLE — The Coast Guard suspended its search at 8:40 p.m. Friday for the 44-year-old captain aboard the 68-foot fishing vessel, Captain Raleigh, where it sank near Westport.

Three people who were aboard the vessel were rescued from the water by a rescue boatcrew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor.

The Captain Raleigh was underway Friday morning when the vessel master issued a distress call around 8:15 a.m. stating they were taking on water and the onboard pumps could not keep up.

Watchstanders at U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia immediately issued a Urgent Marine Information Broadcast for anyone in the area to render assistance. They also dispatched rescue boatcrews from Station Grays Harbor and an aircrew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Astoria.

A good Samaritan vessel pulled alongside the Captain Raleigh a few minutes after the distress call to provide a dewatering pump.

A rescue crew from Station Grays Harbor arrived on scene around 8:30 a.m. A few minutes after they arrived on scene, the Captain Raleigh quickly sank. Three members from the fishing vessel who were in lifejackets entered the water and were immediately picked up by the Coast Guard boatcrew. The captain was reported to still be aboard the Captain Raleigh when she sank near the Grays Harbor bar entrance.

The three who were rescued were brought back to the Station for evaluation by EMS, and two additional boatcrews from Station Grays Harbor joined the search efforts. The aircrew from Air Station Astoria arrived overhead at 9 a.m. to begin search patterns.

A U.S. Navy dive team was also requested to assist in the search efforts. A Navy helicopter from Air Station Whidbey Island transported the dive team to Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor and divers were transported to the scene by Coast Guard boat crews. Additionally, A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging vessel arrived on scene to assist in locating the sunken vessel. At 11:45 a.m., they pinpointed the location of Captain Raleigh.

Due to strong environmental conditions, the U.S. Navy dive team was unable to access the wreck site until closer to 6 p.m. Unfortunately, debris, poor visibility, and strong subsurface currents prevented the divers from accessing the interior of the fishing vessel.

“This is a tragedy for our fishing communities,” said Capt. Justin Noggle, commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I’m thankful our Coast Guard crews were able to save the three crewmembers quickly, and our hearts are with the family and friends of everyone impacted by this tremendous loss.”

The Coast Guard is working alongside the Washington Department of Ecology to mitigate pollution impacts. There is currently no reported impact to the shoreline. A commercial salvage team from Seattle is on scene developing a salvage plan. The vessel is currently resting in approximately 40 feet of water outside of the navigable channel.