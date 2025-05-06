WDFW OKs final six days in the 2024-25 coastal razor clam season beginning May 10 Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

OLYMPIA – The final six days of the coastal razor clam dig season will proceed as planned beginning May 10, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers confirmed.

“There was lots of successful spring digging during this past tide series, and it is looking like more of the same for the last digs of the season,” said Bryce Blumenthal, WDFW’s recreational razor clam manager. “When this next series is complete, we’ll have dug 16 weeks of low tides totaling 109 harvest days and 327 individual digs since the beginning of October.”

Not all coastal beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Most successful digging occurs between one to two hours before the listed time of low tide.

The following digs will proceed as scheduled, after marine toxin results from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) showed that razor clams are safe to eat.

Confirmed dates during morning (midnight to noon only) low tides:

May 10, Saturday, 5:58 a.m.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 11, Sunday, 6:32 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 12, Monday, 7:05 a.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

May 13, Tuesday, 7:38 a.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 14, Wednesday, 8:13 a.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

May 15, Thursday, 8:49 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

On all open beaches, the daily limit is 15 clams per person. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition, to prevent waste.

As in past years, WDFW is asking beachgoers to avoid disturbing nesting snowy plovers – a small bird with gray wings and a white breast – by staying out of the dunes and posted areas along the southwest coast. Snowy plover nests are nearly invisible, and it is vital to give birds the space to live and thrive during the nesting period, especially along the southern end of Twin Harbors – known as Midway Beach – and north of Second Avenue in Ocean City to the north end of Copalis Beach and the north end of Long Beach. Learn more about snowy plovers, by going to this WDFW webpage.

Avoid leaving leftover food or trash – which attracts predators – on the beach and picnic areas, keep pets on a leash, stay out of dunes, and avoid areas which are clearly marked with posted signs.

Washingtonians must have a valid 2025-2026 license. Licenses can be purchased from WDFW’s licensing website and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. All diggers age 15 or older must have a fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.

WDFW plans to announce tentative digging opportunities in early fall for the 2025-2026 season via the WDFW razor clam webpage. This summer, WDFW will conduct population assessments and regularly monitor domoic acid levels, a natural marine toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, that can be harmful or fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. For more information about domoic acid, as well as current levels at ocean beaches, refer to the WDFW’s domoic acid webpage and the DOH webpage.