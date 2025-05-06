Surf’s Up in Long Beach! — 22nd Annual Surf Perch Derby Casts Off May 10 Published 3:57 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

LONG BEACH — Anglers, families, and fishing enthusiasts are invited to hit the surf for fun, prizes, and community spirit at the 22nd Annual Surf Perch Derby, hosted by the Peninsula Lions Club on Saturday, May 10. Held at the Bolstad Beach Approach in Long Beach, this beloved tradition combines competitive surf fishing with family-friendly excitement.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Location: Bolstad Beach Approach Pavilion, Long Beach

Time: Registration opens from 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM; Weigh-in from 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Cost: $35 pre-registration | $40 day of event

Breakfast: Grab-and-go breakfast provided for participants

Lunch: Hot dog lunch available for $10 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Cash Prizes Up for Grabs! Participants can compete individually or in 3-person teams (must register together). Prizes include:

Individual Total Weight: 1st – $200 | 2nd – $100 | 3rd – $50

3-Person Team Total Weight: 1st – $300 | 2nd – $200 | 3rd – $105

Heaviest Surf Perch: $50

Plus, enjoy raffles prize drawing after the weigh-in! All raffle prizes donated by local businesses.

Note: All participants must have a valid Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) fishing license.

To get more information, visit SurfPerchDerby.net, find us on Facebook at Surf Perch Derby by Peninsula Lions, or email SurfPerchDerby@gmail.com.

Join us for a fun-filled day of fishing, food, and fellowship — where the waves meet the prizes!