75th Loyalty Days: Peninsula patriotism on parade
Published 10:08 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025
By LUKE WHITTAKER — Chinook Observer
Thousands gathered along Pacific Avenue in anticipation of the 75th annual Loyalty Day Parade. LUKE WHITTAKER PHOTO
As if marching in the sunshine applauded by appreciative crowds wasn’t enough fun for members of music teacher Lauren Vandette’s splendid Hilltop Middle School marching band at the Loyalty Days parade in Long Beach Sunday, seventh-grade alto saxophone player Jon Hamilton earned some extra kudos by taking part wearing his Tyrannosaurus costume. PATRICK WEBB PHOTO
Youth representing Peninsula Sanitation wave during the Kids Parade on Saturday, in Ilwaco. LUKE WHITTAKER PHOTO
The local Coast Guard allowed tours of one of their vessels before the Kids Parade. LUKE WHITTAKER PHOTO
The Wishkah Valley band performs during the Kids Parade last Saturday in Ilwaco. LUKE WHITTAKER PHOTO
The T90 Motorcycle Drill Team from Tenino rumbled down Pacific Avenue to kick off the 75th annual parade. LUKE WHITTAKER PHOTO
The theme this year honored service women, including Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Terry Bryan of Ocean Park, who served 29 years in the U.S. Air Force. Bryan was grand marshal for the parade. LUKE WHITTAKER PHOTO
Left to right: Duke Marsh, 8, Beau Bond, 7, Easton Smith, 7 and Bridget Marsh, 10, anxiously await the start of the 75th annual Loyalty Day Parade, in Long Beach. LUKE WHITTAKER PHOTO
Vietnam veteran Ray Palmer walks with fellow veterans down Pacific Avenue representing VFW Post #3721 during the 75th annual Loyalty Day Parade, on Sunday, May 4, in Long Beach. LUKE WHITTAKER PHOTO
Lilith Viada, 11, of Long Beach, waves an American flag before the start of the 75th annual Loyalty Day Parade, in Long Beach. LUKE WHITTAKER PHOTO
LONG BEACH — Children waved American flags as Harley Davidson motorcycles, marching bands and war veterans paraded down Pacific Avenue.
The 75th edition of the Loyalty Days weekend kicked off Saturday in Ilwaco with the Kids Parade, where hundreds lined Howerton Avenue in anticipation for the children-centered parade.
On Sunday, thousands gathered along Pacific Avenue under crisp blue skies for the Loyalty Day Parade, which featured more than 75 separate participants, starting with the Tenino Motorcycle Drill Team.
The theme this year honored service women, including Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Terry Bryan of Ocean Park, who served 29 years in the U.S. Air Force. Bryan was grand marshal for the parade.
Loyalty Day origin
Loyalty Day was originated by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars during the 1930s as a response to May Day demonstrations. Some in the VFW believed May Day, which honors labor organizations and workers’ rights, had roots in the belief in communism.
Segments of the U.S. government began a campaign in 1950, headed by U.S. Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, to root out people with alleged ties to communist. That year the first Loyalty Day was celebrated on the Peninsula.
On May 1, 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower made Loyalty Day a national observance. President Donald Trump issued a proclamation last week seeking to revive the tradition.