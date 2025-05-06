75th Loyalty Days: Peninsula patriotism on parade Published 10:08 am Tuesday, May 6, 2025

LONG BEACH — Children waved American flags as Harley Davidson motorcycles, marching bands and war veterans paraded down Pacific Avenue.

The 75th edition of the Loyalty Days weekend kicked off Saturday in Ilwaco with the Kids Parade, where hundreds lined Howerton Avenue in anticipation for the children-centered parade.

On Sunday, thousands gathered along Pacific Avenue under crisp blue skies for the Loyalty Day Parade, which featured more than 75 separate participants, starting with the Tenino Motorcycle Drill Team.

The theme this year honored service women, including Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) Terry Bryan of Ocean Park, who served 29 years in the U.S. Air Force. Bryan was grand marshal for the parade.

Loyalty Day origin

Loyalty Day was originated by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars during the 1930s as a response to May Day demonstrations. Some in the VFW believed May Day, which honors labor organizations and workers’ rights, had roots in the belief in communism.

Segments of the U.S. government began a campaign in 1950, headed by U.S. Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, to root out people with alleged ties to communist. That year the first Loyalty Day was celebrated on the Peninsula.

On May 1, 1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower made Loyalty Day a national observance. President Donald Trump issued a proclamation last week seeking to revive the tradition.